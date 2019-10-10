Austrian author Peter Handke and Polish author Olga Tokarczuk have won Nobel Prizes in literature, the Swedish Academy announced today.
The Nobel Prize in literature for 2019 was awarded to Handke “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience,” according to the judges.
The 2018 prize was awarded to Tokarczuk “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”
Before today, only 14 women had won the Nobel Prize in literature since it was first awarded in 1901.
The judges praised Handke for his vast production in different genres, including essays, short prose, plays and films, and noted that he is “one of the most influential writers of contemporary fiction,” since his 1966 debut novel, “The Hornets.” His most widely read work is “A Sorrow Beyond Dreams,” about his mother’s suicide in 1971. The Committee called out for special praise “Die Obstdiebin” (“The Fruit Thief”) published in 2017, for its acute awareness of the landscape and its nomadic theme. “With great artistry, he explores the periphery and the unseen places,” the judges said.
For some, Handke’s win has been a long time coming. When Elfriede Jelinek won the Nobel in 2004, she told the New York Times, “I was convinced that, if Austria was to get it, it would go to Peter Handke, and rightly so.”
But Handke’s win today is not without controversy. The Nobel Committee, so eager to move beyond its recent scandals, may have just stumbled into another one. Handke has been widely accused of being an apologist for fascists and Serbian nationalism. Such influential writers as Salman Rushdie have noted with alarm Handke’s coziness with the worst elements in Serbia. Handke was condemned for speaking at the 2006 funeral of Slobodan Miloševic and suggesting that the West had misunderstood the leader, who was accused of war crimes.
Kosovo’s ambassador to the United States, Vlora Çitaku, immediately condemned the Nobel Prize for Handke, saying it was “a preposterous and shameful decision.” Çitaku tweeted: “SCANDALOUS! #Nobel committee decides to award Peter Handke — a man who glorified Milosevic aka ‘The Butcher of The Balkans’ & supported his genocidal regime — this year’s prize in literature. There is nothing nobel about this!”
Handke’s works have received mixed reviews in the United States. In 1985, a Washington Post reviewer described “Slow Homecoming” as “stupendously dull ... clotted, undramatic, entirely self-obsessed.” A Washington Post review in 1984 claimed that Handke was the best representative of those avant-garde German writers who are “solemn, strenuously intellectual, and glumly determined not to entertain.”
But in 1998, Washington Post reviewer Thomas McGonigle praised “My Year in the No-Man’s Bay” and noted that “a new note of an acceptance of complex reality has gradually come to the fore in Handke’s work.”
Handke’s film work has expanded his audience considerably. In 1987, he co-wrote the award-winning movie “Wings of Desire,” directed by Wim Wenders. A review in The Washington Post praised Wenders and Handke for creating “a whimsical realm of myth and philosophical pretense, dense with imagery.”
The judges read a statement saying that Tokarczuk is “a writer preoccupied with local life but at the same time inspired by maps and speculative thought, looking at life on Earth from above. Her work is full of wit and cunning.” The committee also singled out for special commendation Tokarczuk’s 1,000-page historical novel, “The Books of Jacob,” about an 18th-century sectarian leader. It has not yet been translated into English.
Tokarczuk’s novel “Flights” (translated by Jennifer Croft) won the 2018 Man Booker International Prize for translated fiction. Reviewing the novel in The Washington Post, Tom McAllister wrote, “It moves briskly, buoyed by a sense of humor that is sometimes dark but often joyful. . . It’s one of the novel’s great strengths that Tokarczuk can keep you turning the pages even as you’re not entirely sure what she’s getting at, or how it all fits together.”
The unprecedented decision to confer two prizes today was expected, because the Swedish Academy announced in May 2018 that it would postpone the 2018 literature prize until this year.
That decision was made in the wake of a sex scandal that had embroiled the academy and threatened the future of the world’s most prestigious literary award. The controversy erupted in late 2017 when news broke that French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of a member of the academy, had been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment over a period of many years. Arnault and his wife were also accused of misusing academy funds and even leaking the names of prize winners for profit.
In the internecine battle that followed, Sara Danius, the permanent secretary of the academy, was forced out of her position over her handling of an investigation into Arnault’s behavior. Several other members resigned or refused to participate on the Nobel committee.
Arnault was subsequently found guilty of rape, fined and sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Critics around the world called for more transparency to help rebuild the prize’s reputation. Delaying the 2018 prize until this year was intended to provide time for necessary housekeeping. The academy has since removed members with conflicts of interest, added new members and appointed Mats Malm as the new permanent secretary. In March, the Nobel Foundation, which funds the prize, issued a news release saying that “the steps that the Swedish Academy has taken and intends to take will create good opportunities for restoring trust in the Academy as a prize-awarding institution.”
Honoring two authors in one year is unusual for the Nobel Prize in literature, but it is not unprecedented. It has happened four times in the past, most recently in 1974 when the Swedish writers Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson won. The difference this year is that Handke and Tokarczuk are not sharing the prize; they’re each getting their own and about $910,000 apiece.
The last person to win the Nobel Prize in literature was British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro in 2017.
The only living American winner of the Nobel Prize in literature is the musician Bob Dylan, who received the award in 2016.
The winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday.
Nobel Prize in chemistry
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.”
“We have gained access to a technical revolution” said Sara Snogerup Linse, a chemistry professor and member of the award committee, sweeping her finger at the reporters gathered at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Lithium-ion batteries provide energy to mobile phones, pacemakers and electric cars.
“This is a highly charged story with tremendous potential,” said committee member Olof Ramström, a professor of chemistry. These batteries are increasingly used to complement power sources that fluctuate, such as solar and wind energy.
In the 1970s, Whittingham, born in the United Kingdom and a professor at Binghamton University in New York, discovered a material, titanium disulfide, that can house ions of the element lithium for a battery.
German-born Goodenough, a 97-year-old professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is the oldest person to receive a Nobel Prize, the committee said. He improved the potential of these batteries in 1980 by switching the type of metal in the cathode end of the batteries. Yoshino, of Japan, developed the first commercial lithium-ion battery five years later when he swapped reactive lithium in the anode for a carbon-based material, petroleum coke.
Together, these discoveries led to a “lightweight, hardwearing battery that could be charged hundreds of times before its performance deteriorated,” the committee said in a news release.
The recipients will evenly split a monetary award of around $900,000, and receive gold medals large enough to arouse the suspicions of airport security.
Nobel Prize in physics
A cosmologist who revealed the universe was made mostly of invisible matter and energy and two scientists who detected the first planet orbiting an alien star were jointly awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday.
By studying the afterglow of radiation left over from the universe’s birth, James Peebles of Princeton University developed a theoretical framework for the evolution of the cosmos that led to the discovery of dark energy and dark matter — substances that can’t be observed by any scientific instruments but nonetheless make up 95 percent of the universe.
Fellow laureates Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz of the University of Geneva revolutionized astronomy, the Nobel Committee said, when in 1995 they announced the discovery of a large, gaseous world circling a star 50 light-years from our own sun — the first extrasolar planet found around a solar-type star. In the decades since, scientists have detected thousands more of these exoplanets, and astronomers now think our universe contains more planets than stars.
“This year’s Nobel laureates in physics have painted a picture of a universe far stranger and more wonderful than we ever could have imagined,” Ulf Danielsson, a Nobel committee member, said at a news conference Tuesday. “Our view of our place in the universe will never be the same again.”
For almost a century, scientists have theorized that the universe began with a Big Bang, growing from a hot, dense particle soup into the current collection of dust, stars and galaxies flung across a vast and still-expanding space. Fifty years ago, a pair of radio astronomers stumbled upon the signature of those earliest days of expansion: the cosmic microwave background, a faint form of radiation that suffuses the entire sky.
This radiation is a “gold mine” for physicists, the Nobel Committee said. By analyzing tiny variations in this ancient afterglow, scientists can peer back in time to understand how the universe evolved