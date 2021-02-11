There have been rosé Proseccos before, but these sparkling pink wines have now been officially blessed with their own appellation designation by the Italian and European wine authorities. So we will see a lot more of them.
Here are two delicious introductions to the category, along with a tasty rosé Cava from Spain and a pink bubbly from Savoie in the French Alps.
Why not a bouquet of rosés for Valentine’s Day? And if bubbles aren’t your thing, we round out the list with a cabernet sauvignon from Italy’s mountainous northeast, with a label from “Romeo and Juliet”:
GREAT VALUE
Villa Sandi Il Fresco Rosé Brut Prosecco
2.5 stars (excellent/extraordinary)
Italy, $18
Spicy red fruit makes this delicious wine sparkle along with the bubbles. This will perk up your palate before dinner and highlight cheese or other antipasti. Alcohol by volume: 11.5 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Eugène Carrel Brut Rosé
2.5 stars (excellent/extraordinary)
Savoie, France, $20
This delightful rosé with flavors of red currants and raspberries hails from Savoie, nestled in the French Alps. It suggests an après-ski celebration, but it’s also appropriate for any occasion, such as a minor triumph on your Zoom call. ABV: 12.5 percent.
De Pró Cava Brut Rosé
2 stars (excellent)
Penedès, Spain, $15
Its bright cherry color and fun, fruity and effusive flavors make this an ideal aperitif to welcome the evening or a special occasion. ABV: 12 percent.
Covalli Prosecco Rosé 2019
2 stars (excellent)
Italy, $15
Pale salmon in color and slightly bitter on the finish with flavors of orange peel and clove, this refreshing wine has a lively edge to it. ABV: 11 percent.
Fossa Mala Amore Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
1.5 stars (good/excellent)
Friuli, Italy, $16
OK, here’s your tacky romantic label suitable for either Valentine’s Day or a marriage proposal. According to my translation app, the Italian quote from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” translates back into English as “From now on, call me Love.” This seems like self-limiting marketing. The wine is actually pretty good — cabernet sauvignon is not a common grape in Italy’s Friuli region, so this won’t match the powerful flavor profile you may be used to from California, France or Chile. Instead, it’s light-bodied, with cabernet flavors of blackberry and currant, but without the heavy oak influence from barrels. Make your point with the label, enjoy a glass, then move on to a more impressive wine to seal the deal. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.