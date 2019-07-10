PepsiCo, trying to navigate a generational decline in cola consumption, has found one surprise niche: Mountain Dew for gamers.
The beverage giant’s caffeine-boosted “game fuel” drink, aimed at video-game enthusiasts competing in tournaments, is selling so well that it can’t keep its re-sealable cap in stock.
“Everything they make, we buy, and we’re selling every bit of product we make,” Hugh Johnston, PepsiCo’s chief financial officer, said of the drink’s specialty cap made by a European supplier.
As it deals with the decline in overall soda consumption, PepsiCo is also getting a boost from its water business — including its “pH balanced” Lifewtr and its LaCroix competitor Bubly. Those brands helped the company mitigate a slide in sales of Gatorade, which has also struggled as consumers turn away from sugar.
The company reported quarterly sales and earnings that beat estimates on Tuesday. Sales in PepsiCo’s key North American beverage unit were up, despite sluggish volume, as the company got a boost from higher prices for drinks. The shares were little changed in New York.