This family-friendly recipe comes from “Great British Baking Show” champion and prolific author Nadiya Hussain, a parent of three. Her Netflix series “Nadiya Bakes” was a balm to the soul in 2020. Thankfully, this recipe for pepperoni pull-apart bread is among the many in her new book of the same name.
Even if you’re a bread-baking beginner, you needn’t be intimidated. The dough, which can be kneaded in a stand mixer or by hand, comes together quickly and is easy to work with.
Because Hussain developed the recipe with the self-raising flour commonly used in England, you’ll find baking powder included along with yeast in this recipe. This makes the dough rise in a fast and reliable way. You can get a loaf on the table in fewer than three hours, perfect for an impromptu game night you don’t decide on until late afternoon. The baking powder lends the crumb a slightly cottony texture with more, smaller air pockets than bread leavened solely by yeast (turns out another key to the perfect texture was baking the loaf rather longer than the recipe specified).
The pull-apart effect is achieved by rolling the dough into a large rectangle and then dividing it into eight portions that are folded in half around the filling of pepperoni, cheese and basil and lined up side by side like an accordion in the pan. Feel free to use the recipe as a template to create your own ideal bread, swapping out the cheese and meat as you like. The sriracha lends plenty of heat, though you can try another milder tomato sauce if you or your family members are chile-averse.
Pepperoni Pull-Apart Bread
Total time: 2 hours, 45 minutes
Servings: 8
Feel free to customize this recipe with whatever cheese, meat or sauce you like or have on hand (as written with the sriracha, the bread skews spicy, so adjust according to your tastes). You can even use it as a template for other pull-apart loaves, including garlic bread made with an herb-packed compound butter.
INGREDIENTS
For the dough:
3¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
4¾ teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1½ teaspoons fine sea or table salt
1 package (2¼ teaspoons) instant yeast
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water
For assembly:
1-2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for greasing the pan
¼ cup sriracha (or other hot sauce or tomato sauce of your choice)
8 slices (6 to 8 ounces) cheese, such as provolone or mozzarella
16 slices (about 3 ounces) pepperoni, such as Boar’s Head Sandwich Style
8 basil leaves
STEPS
In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the flour, baking powder, oregano, sugar, salt and yeast, making sure to keep the salt and yeast on separate sides until you begin. Whisk or stir together until thoroughly combined.
Make a well in the center, add the water, and using a flexible spatula, wooden spoon or even the dough hook of a stand mixer, stir the dough by hand until it starts to come together.
Now, either flour a work surface and knead the dough by hand, or attach the dough hook and knead in the stand mixer. If you are working by hand, it should take 10 to 12 minutes of continuous kneading. If you are using a stand mixer, six minutes on medium speed should do the trick. What you are looking for is a stretchy dough that is smooth, shiny and still just a little bit tacky.
Cover the bowl with a clean dish towel, plate or greased plastic wrap, and let the dough rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, 35 to 45 minutes.
Generously grease the inside of an 8½- by 4½-inch loaf pan with olive oil.
As soon as the dough has risen, gently deflate it and tip it out onto a flour-dusted work surface. Pat or roll it out to a rectangle that is 10 by 14 inches. The dough can be sticky, so don’t be shy about dusting your hands, rolling pin and countertop with flour.
Brush the top with the sriracha, and distribute the eight pieces of cheese evenly over the dough. Place two slices of pepperoni on each slice of cheese and then top with a basil leaf. Using a sharp knife or bench scraper, cut the rectangle into eight equal squares. Take each square and fold it in half like a book. Stack them side by side in the pan with the filling a bit exposed at the top. If your pieces are not of completely equal thickness, place the thinner pieces at the two ends of the pan and save the thicker ones for the middle. This will keep the dough from baking over the edge. Then let rise, covered with a bowl large enough to fit over the pan, a large reusable zip-top bag or greased plastic wrap, for about 15 minutes or until the dough is puffy and just a little higher than the edge of the pan.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the middle position.
Once the dough has risen, uncover the pan and place on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any sauce or cheese that may bubble over.
Bake for about 25 minutes, or until the top is pale golden brown. Brush the top of the loaf all over with some of the oil. At this point, the bread will not be cooked through. Cover loosely with aluminum foil to prevent the top from burning and bake for an additional 20 to 25 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center of the loaf comes out mostly clean with no raw dough (you may get melted cheese, depending on where the tester lands).
Brush the top of the loaf with another light coating of olive oil; then let cool in the pan for 20 minutes before pulling apart and tearing and sharing, removing the loaf from the pan first, if desired.
While the bread is best when freshly baked and warm from the oven, you can store leftovers in the fridge for up to two days and reheat individual portions in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds.
Nutrition (per serving, based on 8) | Calories: 340; Total Fat: g; Saturated Fat: 12 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 1160 mg; Carbohydrates: 43 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 13 g.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.