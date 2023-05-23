School suit

Andrew Gutmann, author of "How To Be an Investment Banker," with his daughter, Lauren, in Boca Raton, Fla., on May 7. Gutmann took his daughter out of Manhattan's Brearley School and says he struggled to find her a "traditional liberal arts education."

 James Jackman / Bloomberg News

When Jerome Eisenberg enrolled his daughter at the Brentwood School in Los Angeles, where Adam Levine met some of his Maroon 5 bandmates, the investment manager says he expected her to get a traditional liberal arts education.






