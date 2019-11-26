A pair of intense storm systems may result in Thanksgiving travel disruptions for millions, unleashing heavy rain and snow, strong winds, and thunderstorms.
One storm will spin up late Monday in the Rockies before sweeping through the Great Plains Tuesday and the Great Lakes Wednesday. Winter storm watches and warnings stretch from northeast Colorado to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan due to the potential for heavy snowfall and gusty winds.
The other storm, which the National Weather Service is predicting will be “historic” and “unprecedented” for southwest Oregon and northwest California, will pound the West Coast Tuesday through Thanksgiving with areas of damaging winds, heavy mountain snow and heavy rain at the coast.
The stormy duo will result in challenging if not impossible Thanksgiving travel conditions in some areas, with disruptions to air service in some spots almost certain. And signs point to another storm system potentially developing into the weekend.
For the East Coast, the storm largely looks like a miss to the north — with the exception of New England, where showers and mild weather is likely Wednesday.
Unseasonably mild weather is possible in the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday and Wednesday within the breezy southerly flow ahead of the system. Highs in Washington both days could flirt with 60 degrees.
Very windy weather is expected in the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day, with gusts to 40 mph possible.
A touch of snow is even possible late week in extreme northern New England as the system clips the U.S./Canada border.
The storm will exit northeast Wednesday evening into the first half of Thursday, but strong high pressure will quickly build in, steepening the pressure gradient and brewing a period of forceful winds even in the storm’s blue-sky wake. That could prolong disruptive travel into Thanksgiving itself.
Strong winds may jeopardize the acclaimed balloon display at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, with the forecast winds nearing a threshold set by the City of New York to ensure safety. Jumbo balloons, each with an arsenal of handlers on the ground, are one of the most popular displays in the nationally televised parade festivities.
Except for a brief suspension during World War II, the parade has been held continuously since 1924. It has taken place in all types of weather, including temperatures last year that hovered around 20 degrees. But after a disastrous episode in 1997, city officials have put in place regulations to prevent strong winds from endangering parade goers.
During the 1997 parade, a Cat in the Hat balloon veered off course because of high winds, knocking a light pole into a crowd and injuring four spectators, two of whom suffered serious injuries.
An oversize Barney balloon also succumbed to the high winds that year, deflating after being punctured by a light pole.
Several other balloons were reportedly damaged as well.
In the wake of the event, the city of New York bolstered protective measures, installing instruments to monitor wind along the parade route. “Based on the city’s guidelines, no giant character balloon will be operated when there are sustained wind conditions exceeding 23 mph and wind gusts exceeding 34 mph,” wrote Orlando Veras, a spokesperson for Macy’s.
“We’re dealing with kind of a mixture of both” winds and gusts, said Matthew Wunsch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in New York. “Sustained winds will be decently strong, from 17 to 22 mph, with gusts upward of 35 mph.”
As any New Yorker knows, the funneling of winds between buildings could locally boost wind speeds. That could push a few gusts to near 40 mph.
Some of Macy’s balloons are taller than a five- or six-story building. Take the 67-foot Ronald McDonald balloon, for example. One of the larger balloons, it has 90 handlers making sure it doesn’t stray from the parade route, and it can exert a few tons of force if the winds push it fast enough. This would be more than sufficient to knock over light poles, people or other objects it might encounter.
Meanwhile, out West
An unseasonably cold and potent storm system will undergo “explosive cyclogenesis” off the coast of the Pacific Northwest Tuesday. This means the storm will be intensifying at a very fast clip, its air pressure dropping quickly enough to qualify it as a “meteorological bomb.”
The storm will pack ferocious winds at it arrives in northern California and southern Oregon late Tuesday night, meandering inland and weakening some Wednesday evening. It will also bring large waves, heavy rain at the coast, and substantial mountain snow.
The National Weather Service in Medford, Ore., is calling this a “historically strong low pressure system.”
“We have seen 100 mph gusts at Cape Blanco with [similar conditions] in the past,” they wrote.
The weather disturbance that will manifest itself into a Great Plains rain/snowstorm is currently ejecting out of the Great Basin of Nevada, set to tiptoe through the Four Corners region into Colorado before blasting across the central/southern Plains Tuesday.
Winter storm warnings start near Denver, where 5 to 10 inches of snowfall is possible Monday night. The first bands of moderate to heavy snow may arrive late Monday afternoon. Anyone flying through Denver International Airport late Monday and Tuesday will want to closely monitor the system, and have backup plans in case the storm interferes with their travel.
Some mountain locations are predicted to receive as much as 30 inches.
In cities such as Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines and Minneapolis, stormy conditions will arrive between Tuesday afternoon and night, while cities like Madison, Chicago, and Detroit will deal with their travel headache late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
On the warm side of the storm, roughly from Des Moines to Madison and to the south and east, a widespread 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is forecast.
North and west of the storm’s track, however, it will come down as snow.
Omaha is expected to see rain change to up to several inches of wind-whipped snow with heavier amounts to the north.
Minneapolis is forecast to received 5 to 9 inches of snow with similar amounts projected for central northern Wisconsin, while the Upper Peninsula of Michigan could be plastered with near a foot.
A risk of severe thunderstorms will accompany the storm’s trailing cold front Tuesday for parts of the lower Mississippi Valley, including Arkansas, Louisiana and the Golden Triangle region of the Texas Gulf Coast. While instability will be unimpressive, feisty wind dynamics in the upper atmosphere could favor a few isolated strong to locally severe storms popping up.