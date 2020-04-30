PORTLAND, Maine — Eight employees of the Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Portland have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting state officials to recommend testing of all 400 employees and company officials to consider idling production.
It is believed to be the first workplace outbreak in Maine outside of a health care facility.
State health officials say Tyson is “making significant strides” to implement all their public health recommendations. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the state recommended universal screening of all plant employees. By 1 p.m., five hours later, Tyson had agreed, they said.
“As it turns out, they were already heading in the same direction,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing. “Many of the recommendations we offered were things they had already contemplating doing.”
A Tyson spokesman said the company will work with the state CDC and an outside contractor to test all of Portland workers “in the coming days” but did not respond to Shah’s statement that the plant may idle its production line. The facility makes frozen stuffed chickens, chicken sandwiches and other prepared foods.
“Our workplace safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced at all locations,” said spokesman Worth Sparkman. “We’re implementing social distancing in our plants based on CDC and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor, installing workstation dividers and barriers in our break rooms.”
Sparkman said he could not say what specific measures the Portland facility had already taken or planned to take as a result of the outbreak. Nationally, he said, Tyson has begun screening workers for fevers as they arrive at work, requiring employees to wear face coverings at work and stepped up daily deep cleanings.
More than a half dozen U.S. meat processing plants have shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month. Meat processing employees are believed to be highly susceptible due to plant conditions, standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the line and congregating in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.
Because the workers are vulnerable, so too is the supply of that meat, health officials say. President Trump issued an executive order Tuesday requiring meat processing plants to remain open “to ensure a continued supply of protein for Americans.”
Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson has taken out full-page ads in national newspapers urging federal, state and local health officials to work with the nation’s meat processing plants to find a way to stay open despite the new health challenges posed by COVID-19.
In the ads and on the company’s web page, Tyson sounded the alarm: “the food supply chain is breaking.”
“We’re being forced to shutter our doors,” Tyson warned. “This means one thing — the food supply chain is vulnerable… We have a responsibility to feed our country. It is as essential as healthcare. This is a challenge that should not be ignored. Our plants must remain operational so that we can supply food to our families.”
Tyson Foods bought the 150,000-square-foot plant on St. John Street that had once been Barber Foods in 2017 as part of a $4.2 billion acquisition of AdvancePierre of Ohio. When AdvancePierre bought Barber up in 2011, about half the employees lost their jobs, but it remained one of Portland’s biggest employers.