Voters in Belize elected opposition candidate John Antonio Briceno as prime minister, in a vote that took place amid flooding, storm damage and the worst economic slump in Central America.
Briceno claimed victory after ruling party Patrick Faber conceded. The elections and boundaries department said turnout reached 81 percent and Belize’s Channel 5 called the election for Briceno as his party picked up key swing seats in the 31-member national assembly.
“Belizeans, in impressive numbers, voted for a new beginning,” Briceno said. “This 2020 is a call for our young nation to grow up, to face the challenges of our generation and to advance our peaceful, constructive and progressive revolution.”
The election was held in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, which hit the region last week and caused severe flooding.
Briceno has pledged to crack down on corruption, revive agriculture and tourism and fast track a stimulus package through parliament. He will take over a nation of 400,000 people weighed down by one of the world’s heaviest debt loads and a tourism industry shattered by the pandemic.
The economy is set to shrink 16 percent this year, the biggest drop since at least 1980, according to the International Monetary Fund, after the country shut its borders in April to combat the spread of COVID-19. It only reopened its airports to international visitors last month.