Taste the flavors of southern Italy in this traditional Sicilian dish. Eggplant gives a meaty texture to this vegetarian dinner. The recipe originated in Catania on the Eastern coast of Sicily and is named after the opera “Norma,” which was composed by Sicilian Vincenzo Bellini.
The Parmesan cheese for the garnish is shredded instead of grated. To shred the cheese, use a grater that has large holes. Or you can use grated Parmesan cheese you find in the grocery store.
Helpful Hints:
Any type of short, cut pasta can be used such as penne or ziti.
Any type of pasta sauce can be used.
PASTA ALLA NORMA
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound eggplant, skin on, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 5½ cups)
2 crushed garlic cloves
Pinch red pepper flakes
1 cup marinara sauce
¼ pound rigatoni pasta (about 2 cups)
¼ cup ricotta cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup fresh basil, torn into bite-size pieces
2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
STEPS
Bring a large pot three-quarters filled with water to boil. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggplant and sauté about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Lower heat to medium and add garlic, red pepper flakes, and marinara sauce. Simmer three to four minutes.
When water comes to a boil, add rigatoni and boil eight minutes. Drain, leaving two to three tablespoons water in the pot. Return rigatoni to the pot and toss with the ricotta cheese. Add the rigatoni mixture to the eggplant in the skillet. Mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and top with basil and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition per serving: 471 calories (29 percent from fat), 15.1 g fat (4.8 g saturated, 5.3 g monounsaturated), 22 mg cholesterol, 16.6 g protein, 69 g carbohydrates, 11.2 g fiber, 164 mg sodium.