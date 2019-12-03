Airports, courts and schools were shuttered in the Philippine capital as Typhoon Kammuri unleash damaging winds and torrential rains Monday night.
Kammuri slammed into the Philippines' Luzon island before midnight on Monday after more than 225,000 people have moved to safer ground.
The storm locally known as Tisoy is bringing violent winds and intense rainfall over the southern portion of Luzon island, packing maximum winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 235 kph, the nation's weather bureau said in its 8 a.m. report.
Nearly 500 flights have been canceled after authorities ordered the Manila airport closed for 12 hours from 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Supreme Court shut all courts in the capital region, while schools are closed and some cities suspended government work.
At least one person died before the typhoon hit Sorsogon province. Electricity was shut off in 10 areas in Luzon as strong winds toppled power lines, the disaster risk-monitoring agency said.
"Damaging winds will spread into Metro Manila Tuesday afternoon and evening," Accuweather said on its website. Many areas in Luzon "will be at risk for flooding and mudslides," it said.
Powerful winds ripped apart walls and shattered windows of the airport in Albay province, ABS-CBN News reported, citing Gov. Al Francis Bichara.
Organizers have suspended canoe-kayak and windsurfing competitions in the 30th Southeast Asian Games being hosted by the Philippines, ABS-CBN said.