Cabbage, one of the world’s most versatile vegetables, single-handedly eliminates boredom in the kitchen and at the table.
A recent trip to a large supermarket revealed more than a half-dozen types of cabbage — from simple tight green heads to burgundy wine-colored orbs, to curly edged savoy to the oblong head of pale napa cabbage. That is to say nothing of its family members including Brussels sprouts, collards, kale, turnips, radishes, broccoli and cauliflower. The cruciferous family also includes such wonders as arugula, bok choy and watercress.
Some version of this pork and cabbage stew is enjoyed throughout Poland, where it is considered the national dish.
Dried mushrooms and tomato paste (or, often, dried plums) add to the dish’s umami flavor. That is the taste sensation that keeps us coming back for more — kind of like a cheesy snack cracker. The long, slow cooking, and the juices from browned pork, render the kraut and the fresh cabbage into melted goodness.
Take time to source sauerkraut naturally fermented simply with salt — not vinegar — and certainly not laced with preservatives. There are plenty of choices these days due to sauerkraut’s popularity with raw and probiotic fans, including Farmhouse Culture, Cleveland Kraut and Cultured Love. Trader Joe’s has a refrigerated sauerkraut with sliced pickles in it that is delicious in the recipe that follows.
At home, give the sauerkraut a taste and rinse it under cold running water if it is too salty or tangy for you. Seasoned sauerkraut, purchased from a delicatessen counter, works well in the stew.
This rendition of the classic Polish stew varies depending on what’s on hand. Both the slow-cooker version and the oven version reheat beautifully. Serve the stew with hearty rye bread or a mound of buttery potatoes or noodles.
Cabbage is low in calories and has high nutritional value, including vitamin C and K and glutamine (an amino acid with anti-inflammatory properties).
SMOKY PORK STEW
WITH MELTED CABBAGE AND SAUERKRAUT
Total time: 7 hours in slow cooker or 2 hours, 15 minutes in oven
Servings: 6
The sauerkraut mellows beautifully when simmered with the meat. However, you can skip the sauerkraut and instead, make the stew with all fresh cabbage; use one small whole head of cabbage. Adjust seasonings with a couple of teaspoons apple cider vinegar, if you like. Smoked turkey or chicken can sub for the ham, if you prefer, but add those along with the sausage near the end of the cooking.
INGREDIENTS
1-2 tablespoons expeller-pressed vegetable oil or bacon fat
2 pounds boneless pork country ribs or pork shoulder, in 2-inch chunks
½ ounce dried porcini or dried mixed mushrooms
2 medium (total 8 ounces) yellow onions, roughly chopped
½ small head green cabbage, quartered, cored, roughly chopped (or a combination of red and green cabbages), 4 to 5 cups total (8 ounces)
2 large cloves garlic, crushed
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
½ cup pilsner-style beer
¼ cup tomato paste
½ teaspoon each: black pepper, caraway seeds, salt
1½ cups drained refrigerated or deli-counter sauerkraut, 8 ounces
4-6 ounces smoked ham, Canadian bacon or smoked pork butt, cut in large chunks
10 ounces cooked smoked Polish sausages, pork or chicken kielbasa, sliced
½-inch thick
STEPS
1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, brown the pork on all sides, about 10 minutes per batch. Transfer to a 4-quart slow cooker.
2. Meanwhile, cover porcini mushrooms with one cup very hot water; let stand until rehydrated, about 20 minutes. Strain the soaking liquid to remove any grit. Stir mushrooms and strained liquid into the slow cooker.
3. Stir onions into pan drippings in skillet. Cook and stir until brown, five minutes. Add cabbage; cook and stir about four minutes. Stir in garlic; cook one minute. Stir in fresh mushrooms, beer, tomato paste, black pepper, caraway seeds, salt and one-third cup water. Mix well; then transfer to slow cooker.
4. Add sauerkraut and ham chunks to slow cooker. Cover tightly. Slow-cook on low, stirring occasionally, until fresh pork is fork-tender, about six hours. Add the sausage slices during the last 30 minutes. Taste and adjust salt and pepper.
5. Serve with boiled potatoes, bread and horseradish sauce or mustard.
Oven version: Do all the browning in a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven. Then combine all ingredients (except the sausage) in the Dutch oven, adding an additional half cup water. Cover tightly. Bake at 350 degrees, stirring once or twice, until pork is fork-tender, about 1½ hours. Add sausage. Bake until sausage is heated through about 15 minutes.
Nutrition information per serving: 580 calories, 40 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 138 mg cholesterol, 15 g carbohydrates, 6 g sugar, 40 g protein, 1,316 mg sodium, 4 g fiber