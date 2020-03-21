NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo dramatically ramped up New York’s coronavirus response on Friday by ordering a statewide lockdown that will shutter most businesses and places strict new restrictions on residents as the number of cases in the state surged above 7,000.
“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” the governor said as he ordered “nonessential” businesses to shut down starting Sunday evening.
The order will not apply to essential businesses, which includes grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and other companies critical to public health and safety.
New Yorkers are to stay indoors with limited exceptions for essential jobs and errands, emergencies and solo exercise as the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state rose to 35.
The majority of the state’s positive cases, 4,400, are in the five boroughs.
Cuomo shied away from calling the new restrictions a “shelter-in-place” order, something Mayor Bill de Blasio has been pushing the governor to enact in recent days.
The governor said instead the state is being put “on pause” in an effort to stem the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
“These are not helpful hints. I am not kidding about this,” he said.
There will be civil fines for employers who break the order. While there are no legal consequences for individuals who are in public, crowds will be broken up.
“These provisions will be enforced. Your actions can affect my health,” Cuomo added.
Food delivery services and public transportation will stay open.
The strictest rules, which Cuomo called “Matilda’s Law” in honor of his elderly mother, are going to be in place for seniors over the age of 70, those who are immunocompromised and those who have underlying illnesses. Seniors are required to wear masks when in the company of others and barred from visiting households with multiple people.
