NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her run for governor amid reports that she’s requesting testimony from former President Donald Trump as part of a probe into possible financial fraud.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she said in a written statement Thursday. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for reelection to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”
In signaling she’ll run for reelection as attorney general, and not for governor, James instantly and drastically reshaped the dynamic in next year’s gubernatorial contest.
Her statement Thursday comes about a month after she announced in October to much fanfare that she’d run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in next year’s Democratic primary.
Hochul took over the reins of state government in August after James issued a scathing report detailing sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ultimately resigned in disgrace.
But Trump by far has been James’ biggest target since she became the state’s top-ranking law enforcement official in 2019. Her current probe is focused on whether the Trump Organization committed fraud in financial valuations of properties it submitted to outside entities, according to a report in The Washington Post.