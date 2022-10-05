A Texas man who serves as a “new technology manager” at Northeastern University is being charged in connection with an explosion reported on the school’s campus last month, according to federal authorities.
According to a criminal complaint, Jason Duhaime is being charged in the incident.
Duhaime is a Northeastern employee and listed as the “New Technology Manager” on the university’s website.
The explosion occurred after a package delivered to Holmes Hall detonated on Sept. 13, when a staff member, now identified as Duhaime opened it. Duhaime, 45, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hand, police said.
Duhaime was not identified by police at the time, but investigators said they were looking into “inconsistencies” in the employee’s statements in the days after the incident.
Boston’s bomb squad neutralized a second package near the city’s Museum of Fine Arts, which is near Northeastern’s campus.
The package containing the device contained a rambling note that railed against virtual reality and also referenced Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, a law enforcement official said at the time.
No explosive materials were found and they do not believe the package was sent through the U.S. Postal Service, a law enforcement official said.
