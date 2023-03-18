Electric vehicle production in North America is finally creeping up on EV demand, as industry incumbents like Volkswagen flex their manufacturing muscles. While newcomers such Lucid and Rivian are hustling to catch up to Tesla (and to their own targets), the old guard is quickly closing the production gap with the longtime EV frontrunner.
In December 2022, the latest month for which figures are available, fully electric vehicles accounted for 7 percent of North America car production, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s an increase from 4.7 percent in December 2021, and up from 4 percent for the first half of 2022. Tesla led the pack by stamping out 52,300 vehicles in December, followed by Ford with an estimated 9,300 electric cars, trucks and vans.
“We’re selling every one we can,” Ford CFO John Lawler said on a conference call last month.
Indeed, while American EV demand remains hard to pin down, it is likely far higher than supply. Some 26 percent of U.S. drivers say they intend to buy an electric vehicle, according to the American Automobile Association. And if other countries are any guide, that is the precise share of new car sales in the U.S. that could be fully electric by the end of 2025 — that is, if there are enough EVs to purchase.
