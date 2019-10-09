The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded today to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries.”
“We have gained access to a technical revolution” said Sara Snogerup Linse, a chemistry professor and member of the award committee, sweeping her finger at the reporters gathered at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Lithium-ion batteries provide energy to mobile phones, pacemakers and electric cars.
“This is a highly charged story with tremendous potential,” said committee member Olof Ramström, a professor of chemistry. These batteries are increasingly used to complement power sources that fluctuate, such as solar and wind energy.
In the 1970s, Whittingham, born in the United Kingdom and a professor at Binghamton University in New York, discovered a material, titanium disulfide, that can house ions of the element lithium for a battery.
German-born Goodenough, a 97-year-old professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is the oldest person to receive a Nobel Prize, the committee said. He improved the potential of these batteries in 1980 by switching the type of metal in the cathode end of the batteries. Yoshino, of Japan, developed the first commercial lithium-ion battery five years later when he swapped reactive lithium in the anode for a carbon-based material, petroleum coke.
Together, these discoveries led to a “lightweight, hardwearing battery that could be charged hundreds of times before its performance deteriorated,” the committee said in a news release.
Of the more than 600 Nobel Prize medals in science awarded, 20 have gone to women. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences tweaked the award process in 2019 to encourage more diversity; this boosted the number of nominated female scientists, the academy’s secretary general recently told Nature. Despite this, the 2019 science laureates are all men.
The recipients will evenly split a monetary award of around $900,000, and receive gold medals large enough to arouse the suspicions of airport security.
Nobel Prize in physics
A cosmologist who revealed the universe was made mostly of invisible matter and energy and two scientists who detected the first planet orbiting an alien star were jointly awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday.
By studying the afterglow of radiation left over from the universe’s birth, James Peebles of Princeton University developed a theoretical framework for the evolution of the cosmos that led to the discovery of dark energy and dark matter — substances that can’t be observed by any scientific instruments but nonetheless make up 95 percent of the universe.
Fellow laureates Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz of the University of Geneva revolutionized astronomy, the Nobel Committee said, when in 1995 they announced the discovery of a large, gaseous world circling a star 50 light-years from our own sun — the first extrasolar planet found around a solar-type star. In the decades since, scientists have detected thousands more of these exoplanets, and astronomers now think our universe contains more planets than stars.
“This year’s Nobel laureates in physics have painted a picture of a universe far stranger and more wonderful than we ever could have imagined,” Ulf Danielsson, a Nobel committee member, said at a news conference Tuesday. “Our view of our place in the universe will never be the same again.”
For almost a century, scientists have theorized that the universe began with a Big Bang, growing from a hot, dense particle soup into the current collection of dust, stars and galaxies flung across a vast and still-expanding space. Fifty years ago, a pair of radio astronomers stumbled upon the signature of those earliest days of expansion: the cosmic microwave background, a faint form of radiation that suffuses the entire sky.
This radiation is a “gold mine” for physicists, the Nobel Committee said. By analyzing tiny variations in this ancient afterglow, scientists can peer back in time to understand how the universe evolved