The flavors of fresh ginger, soy sauce, mushrooms and sweet cod fillets are captured in a sealed foil packet. It’s an easy way to enjoy a Chinese dish without much fuss.
Sherry is called for in the sauce. You can buy small bottles (splits) of sherry or use chicken or fish broth instead.
Serve the fish, vegetables and the fragrant sauce over boiled Chinese noodles. These can be found steamed in the refrigerated section of the produce department or dried in the Asian food section of the market.
You can use any type of fish fillet or mushroom for this dish. You can substitute angel-hair pasta for the Chinese noodles. Shredded carrots can be found in the produce section of the market.
COD CHINOIS
(COD WITH CHINESE VEGETABLES)
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
¾ pound cod fillets
1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup sliced scallions
2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons dry sherry or broth
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
STEPS
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut two 12-inch squares of foil. Divide the cod into two portions and place one portion on each square. Place half the mushrooms, carrots, scallions and ginger on each fillet. Mix the soy sauce, sherry, garlic, sugar and sesame oil together. Drizzle over the fish and vegetables. Fold foil in half and seal the edges to make a closed packet. Place packets on a sheet pan and bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven, open packets and spoon contents, including the sauce, over cooked noodles.
Nutrition per serving: 327 calories (23 percent from fat), 8.4 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 2.8 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 35.3 g protein, 23.2 g carbohydrates, 3.7 g fiber, 910 mg sodium.
CHINESE NOODLES
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
¼ pound Chinese noodles (steamed or dried) or angel-hair pasta
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
STEPS
Bring 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the noodles and boil one minute for fresh, three minutes for dried. Drain and return noodles to the saucepan. Add sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates.
Nutrition per serving: 259 calories (24 percent from fat), 7 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 8.1 g protein, 40.6 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.
