State health officials are awaiting feedback from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s draft plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
States were required to send their draft vaccine plans to the CDC more than a week ago. New Hampshire filed its plan Oct. 17.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said the plan is still in draft form and is subject to change.
“We submitted the plan on Friday, and late Friday afternoon we received additional information about long-term care testing with vaccinations, so we would already need to amend that vaccination plan just to include some of the guidance. So we knew right from the get-go that we would be doing a series of amendments to that draft,” Shibinette said in a press conference Thursday.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire has been working to build a vaccine registry, which would help the state track its vaccination rates.
New Hampshire is the only state in the nation without an immunization database, which may become a problem if one isn’t ready once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, as states are responsible for tracking federally distributed vaccines during a pandemic, Beth Daly, the chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, told WMUR.
New Hampshire received a $1.5 million federal grant to set up an “immunization information system” last year. Shibinette said the state is working to have one established by early December.
“If for some reason we have our first round of vaccines before the first week of December, we have two or three other options that we will use until the registry is up,” she said.