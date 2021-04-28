New Hampshire opened new appointment slots at three fixed sites this Sunday for Granite Staters who want the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine appointments for 4,500 Johnson & Johnson doses were posted on the state’s vaccine registration portal on Tuesday. All eligible people, which include residents and non-residents 18 and older, can sign up for appointments at one of the three locations: one at the former Sears building in Concord and two others in Nashua and Newington.
The single-dose shot is not yet approved for those younger than 18.
This news comes shortly after the U.S. recommended a “pause” in administration of the vaccine following reports of potentially deadly blood clots in rare cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.
U.S. health officials lifted the 11-day pause late last week after scientific advisers decided the benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. New Hampshire had a small stockpile of about 8,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and safely stored them in a refrigerator during the pause.
The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those with later appointments can move up their appointments to this Sunday using their VINI account.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.