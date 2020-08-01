Chocolate-dipped frozen bananas have long been on my list of ideal snacks. They have it all: a frosty treat that’s also healthful; a food-on-a-stick with a built-in fun factor; and they are a breeze to make.
A dip in honey-sweetened tahini and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds add an unexpected rich, creamy layer and exciting nutty flavor to this familiar, healthful frozen-fruit treat.
The extra layer is easy to achieve. Just mix some tahini with a touch of honey and a little water, stirring and adding additional water until the mixture is creamy and thick but pourable like pancake batter. Then dip already frozen, skewered banana halves into the tahini and return them to the freezer to solidify before dipping the pops again into melted chocolate. (Pour the tahini and chocolate each into a tall, narrow glass or jar to make dipping neater and easier.)
The bananas can be devoured right after they get their chocolate-sesame seed coating (the chocolate solidifies quickly on the frozen surface, so get those sesame seeds on immediately after dipping). Alternatively, the bananas can be wrapped up and frozen for on-demand access.
The bananas need to be frozen up to the chocolate-dipping part for at least four hours before you want to serve them.
CHOCOLATE AND TAHINI DIPPED FROZEN BANANAS
Total time: 20 minutes (plus four hours freezing time)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
3 medium ripe, firm bananas
¼ cup tahini
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons cold water, plus more as needed
6 ounces dark chocolate (60 to 70 percent cocoa solids), chopped
3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
Line a small tray or shallow pan with wax paper. Peel the bananas; then cut each in half crosswise and insert a craft stick into each half. Place the bananas on the lined tray, cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least three hours.
In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, honey and water, adding more water, one teaspoon at a time as needed, until the mixture is creamy and has the consistency of pancake batter. Transfer the tahini mixture to a tall, narrow glass or jar. Dip each frozen banana into the tahini mixture to coat about three-quarters of the banana pops, returning each to the lined tray after dipping. Cover and return to the freezer for one hour.
Place the sesame seeds in a shallow dish or plate. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler set over gently simmering water, stirring frequently. (You can also melt the chocolate in the microwave on HIGH, in 20- to 30-second bursts, stirring between each burst.) Pour the melted chocolate into a clean tall, narrow glass or jar. Dip each tahini-coated banana into the chocolate, turning it to coat, and immediately sprinkle it with the sesame seeds.
If not served immediately, the finished bananas can be wrapped individually in plastic wrap or wax paper and frozen for up to two weeks.
Nutrition | Calories: 290; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 13 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugars: 18 g; Protein: 6 g.
Krieger is a registered dietitian, nutritionist and author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.”