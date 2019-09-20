A New Jersey man has been indicted on charges that he secretly worked for the terror group Hezbollah, scouting potential targets in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, including Fenway Park, Quincy Market and the Prudential Center.
Charges were announced Thursday against Alexei Saab, 42, and the FBI said he had been part of Hezbollah for more than 20 years. He also tried to kill a man in Lebanon under orders from one of his instructors, but the gun didn’t fire, authorities said.
Court papers filed in Saab’s case also show that U.S. officials have gotten significant cooperation from a former member of Saab’s group who was arrested in 2017 and has since pleaded guilty.
Authorities say Saab was part of the Islamic Jihad Organization, described as a wing of Hezbollah tasked with “the planning and coordination of intelligence, counterintelligence, and terrorist activities.” Officials said Saab was arrested in July, after several months of FBI interviews in which he allegedly made admissions about his work for Hezbollah.
A lawyer for Saab could not immediately be identified.
Court papers say Saab admitted he had been recruited into Hezbollah as a college student, and received explosives and military training from the group.
Saab first came to the United States in 2000, and he became a U.S. citizen in 2008.
“Even though Saab was a naturalized American citizen, his true allegiance was to Hizballah, the terrorist organization responsible for decades of terrorist attacks that have killed hundreds, including U.S. citizens and military personnel,” wrote U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.
In 2003, Saab was allegedly instructed to “surveil certain ‘hot spots’ in New York City, and to report intelligence about them to the Islamic Jihad Organization. Saab then conducted surveillance and intelligence gathering for the IJO of dozens of locations in New York and elsewhere.”
He was trained to look for “soft spots” in such targets — places where explosives could be placed very close to a target for maximum damage, authorities charge.
“Saab understood that the information he provided to the IJO would be used to calculate the size of a bomb needed to target a particular structure and the ideal location in which to place explosive devices to maximize damage,” according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
Saab produced a seven- to 10-page report to his terror handlers that included a map of specific locations, and a “detailed summary” of each location, including United Nations headquarters, Rockefeller Center, and the Statue of Liberty, according to the complaint. The FBI said Saab also scouted possible targets in Istanbul.
He is charged with conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist group, unlawful procurement of citizenship to facilitate terrorism and marriage fraud. He faces up to 25 years in prison on the most serious charge.