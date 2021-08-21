“Jeopardy!” needs a new host — again.
Just days after being chosen to host the popular quiz show, Mike Richards is stepping down from the role amid backlash over insulting, sexist and antisemitic comments he made in the past, he announced Friday.
“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” he said in an internal memo to “Jeopardy!” staff.
“As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role,” said Richards, who will remain as the show’s executive producer. “However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately.”
Richards was named as Alex Trebek’s successor on Aug. 11 following a monthslong and controversial search for a new host. Almost immediately after the announcement, details of a discrimination lawsuit he previously faced came to light, sparking controversy and calls for his dismissal.
The 2010 lawsuit stemmed from his time as executive producer of “The Price is Right,” where he was accused of discriminating against model Brandi Cochran while she was pregnant. Richards, who lost the suit, reportedly said at the time: “I fire five models. What are the odds one of the ones that I keep gets pregnant?”
