Joseph O’Connor’s ingenious, engrossing novel “Shadowplay” is based on the life of Bram Stoker, author of “Dracula.” In 1878, Henry Irving, renowned actor and impresario, persuaded Stoker, a discontented government clerk and aspiring writer, to leave Dublin and become his business manager for London’s Lyceum Theatre. Through letters, transcripts, journals and other accounts, we are plunged into a London terrified by Jack the Ripper and witness titanic battles of will between Irving and Stoker, their hard-bought success and eventual disaster. Throughout the colorful, often witty narrative, O’Connor marshals people and incidents that later metamorphosize in Stoker’s imagination to emerge as elements in his famous novel — with Irving himself providing a model for Count Dracula. If it’s possible to make a great book greater, this recording has accomplished it. Irish actor Barry McGovern narrates most of the sections, giving brilliant renditions of the Irishman Stoker and, wondrously, of Irving, whose voice here is a thespian thunder. Now and again, English actor Anna Chancellor shows up to provide the warm voice of Ellen Terry, the celebrated star reminiscing about her years as Stoker’s friend and Irving’s leading lady. (Dreamscape, Unabridged, 11-2/3 hours)
New audiobooks to make a drive fly by
