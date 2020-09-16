Alexey Navalny is planning to return to Russia even as the Kremlin critic and opposition leader remains under guard in a German hospital after a near fatal poisoning in his homeland last month.
Navalny’s health has continued to improve after he collapsed on a plane bound for Moscow from a campaign trip in Siberia. Germany said he was poisoned by what European laboratories have identified as Novichok, a weapons-grade nerve agent developed in Russia, and has demanded an explanation from the Russian government.
There was no trace of poison in Navalny’s body when he left Russia, Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin said, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.
Navalny, 44, was hospitalized initially in the Siberian city of Omsk, after his flight made an emergency landing to save his life. The hospital refused to discharge him for two days, citing his unstable condition, before he was flown to Berlin.