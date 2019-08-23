Man crushed by elevator in New York apartment building
NEW YORK — A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a falling elevator in his luxury apartment building Thursday as passengers watched in horror, officials said.
Samuel Waisbren rode the elevator down to the lobby of his 23-story apartment building, known as the Manhattan Promenade, at 344 Third Ave. near E. 26th Street with six other residents about 8:30 a.m. — but didn’t make it out alive.
Waisbren started to walk out of the elevator on the heels of another passenger when the lift suddenly plummeted, crushing him, according to officials and a building worker who witnessed the gruesome mishap.
The passenger who made it off the elevator spun around and tried to help the trapped victim.
“The elevator took him down,” a worker who witnessed the horror said. “It’s awful. It was disgusting.”
The five people who remained on the descending elevator were forced to watch as Waisbren was sucked into the gap between the shaft and the elevator car, officials said.
Waisbren was crushed by the elevator against a shaft wall and died at the scene, authorities said.
Firefighters trying to knock down wildfire in California
A fire burning Thursday in the bushy, dry vegetation east of Redding, Calif., has prompted the evacuation of the local community college and outlying neighborhoods.
The Mountain Fire started near Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of the unincorporated town of Bella Vista.
About 4,000 people had been evacuated as of this morning, and about 2,000 structures are threatened, officials said.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reported that numerous rural neighborhoods were under mandatory evacuations east of Redding.
Shasta College posted on social media that the campus also was under an evacuation order, prompting an emergency evacuation shelter that had been set up there move to Crosspointe Community Church in Redding.
The area east of Redding has burned several times over the last couple of decades.
State braces for construction of more than a million new homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cities and counties in Southern California will have to plan for the construction of 1.3 million new homes in the next decade, a figure more than three times what local governments had proposed over the same period, according to a letter released by state housing officials Thursday.
The decision is sure to intensify a clash between cities in the region and Gov. Gavin Newsom over the need for new construction to alleviate the state’s housing crisis. Newsom and allies in the Legislature have called for 3.5 million new homes to be built statewide by 2025 in an effort to end a shortage of available homes that is driving up prices.
Inslee drops presidential bid, will run for governor again
SEATTLE — Jay Inslee announced Thursday morning he will seek a third term as Washington’s governor, hours after ending his longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Inslee made the announcement in an email blast to supporters, saying he wants to “continue to stand with you in opposing Donald Trump and rejecting his hurtful and divisive agenda.”
He’ll be the first Washington governor in nearly 50 years to seek a third term.
After spending a week off the campaign trail, former presidential candidate John Hickenlooper announced Thursday that he will run for the Senate in Colorado.
The former two-term governor said he wants to challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner next year.
Conservative radio talk show host and former tea party-backed U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh is weighing a presidential run and will make a final decision in September, he told the Chicago Tribune.
Walsh, an Illinois Republican who served a single term in Congress, said he’s meeting with potential backers as he considers what most view as a long shot campaign against President Donald Trump to win the GOP nomination next year.
— From news services