Books about race and the struggle for equality feature prominently among the finalists for the National Book Awards announced Tuesday. The 25 honored titles include a satire of Hollywood’s Asian American stereotypes, a history of the forced relocation of Native Americans, a biography of Malcolm X and a young adult novel about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Selected from almost 1,700 submissions in five categories — fiction, nonfiction, poetry, young people’s literature and translated literature — the finalists are a strikingly fresh group: None of the authors has been a finalist for a National Book Award before, and almost a third are debuts.
Due to the pandemic, the National Book Awards ceremony, usually the country’s glitziest literary event, will be conducted entirely online Nov. 18. The winners will receive $10,000 each (for the Translated Literature prize, the money is split with the translator); the finalists will receive $1,000 apiece.
During the ceremony, novelist Walter Mosley will formally receive the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, and the late Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy will be honored with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community.
Here is the complete list of finalists:
Fiction: “Leave the World Behind,” Rumaan Alam (Ecco); “A Children’s Bible,” by Lydia Millet (W.W. Norton); “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” by Deesha Philyaw (West Virginia Univ. Press) ; “Shuggie Bain,” by Douglas Stuart (Grove) ;”Interior Chinatown,” by Charles Yu (Pantheon).
Nonfiction: “The Undocumented Americans,” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World); “The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X,” by Les Payne and Tamara Payne (Liveright); “Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory,” by Claudio Saunt (W.W. Norton); “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,” by Jenn Shapland (Tin House); “How to Make a Slave and Other Essays,” by Jerald Walker (Mad Creek).
Young people’s literature: “King and the Dragonflies,” by Kacen Callender (Scholastic); “We Are Not Free,” by Traci Chee (HMH); “Every Body Looking,” by Candice Iloh (Dutton Books for Young Readers); “When Stars Are Scattered,” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books for Young Readers); “The Way Back,” by Gavriel Savit (Knopf Books for Young Readers).
Poetry: “A Treatise on Stars,” by Mei-mei Berssenbrugge (New Directions); “Fantasia for the Man in Blue,” by Tommye Blount (Four Way); “DMZ Colony,” by Don Mee Choi (Wave); “Borderland Apocrypha,” by Anthony Cody (Omnidawn); “Postcolonial Love Poem,” by Natalie Diaz (Graywolf).
Translated literature: “High as the Waters Rise,” by Anja Kampmann, translated from the German by Anne Posten (Catapult); “The Family Clause,” by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, translated from the Swedish by Alice Menzies (FSG); “Tokyo Ueno Station,” by Yu Miri, translated from the Japanese by Morgan Giles (Riverhead); “The Bitch,” by Pilar Quintana, translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman (World Editions); “Minor Detail,” by Adania Shibli, translated from the Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette (New Directions).