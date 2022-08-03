A New England man, who is accused of killing his mother while out at sea during a fishing trip in 2016 and shooting his grandfather to death in his Connecticut home in 2013 in an attempt to reap millions of dollars in his family’s insurance and inheritance funds, was ordered to be held without bail in U.S. District Court on Tuesday pending his trial.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.