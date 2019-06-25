ANDOVER, Mass. — A 24-year-old man from Kingston, N.H., died early Monday morning after he struck a utility pole on his motorcycle, police said.
Police are withholding the victim’s name.
“The Andover Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man,” said Lt. Edward Guy.
At about 5:30 a.m., according to a press release, police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Whittier and Elm Streets after a jogger reported the crash.
The man was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the areas of Elm Street and Whittier Street, and Elm Street and Summer Street, while they investigated.
There are no further details on the crash.