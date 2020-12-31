MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officers shot and killed a man during a felony traffic stop and a tense crowd gathered at the scene in south Minneapolis.
The police killing was the first in Minneapolis since the May 25 death of George Floyd by four since-fired police officers, which spurred widespread unrest and rioting that spread nationwide and prompted an intense and often bitter debate about the future of the Minneapolis Police Department.
The shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. at the Holiday gas station at East 36th St. and Cedar Avenue. In a hastily called news conference late Wednesday at City Hall, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said it was not yet clear who fired first and that body camera footage will resolve that question. A bullet hole was spotted in a squad car at the scene.
Arradondo said he would move quickly to release body cam footage, likely Thursday. He also pleaded with protesters to remain peaceful and to allow Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators to do their work, saying that his officers would respect the constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech, but that “we cannot allow for destructive criminal behavior, our city has gone through too much.”
“As chief, I recognize the trauma that our city has been under, and we want to do everything we can to maintain the peace,” he said.
The officers involved were members of the Community Response Team, or CRT, a specialized unit focused on high-crime areas, drugs and prostitution, police spokesman John Elder said.
Police did not release information on the man killed, including his race.
