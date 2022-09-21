SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — On the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a devastating killer storm that left still-unhealed scars, Puerto Ricans awoke Tuesday to a fresh scene of ruin from Hurricane Fiona.
As the stories of rescues, damages and survival continue to trickle out, the initial numbers from Fiona were staggering: 1.5 million left without power, 25 inches of rain in multiple spots. Rio Guanajibo, in the southwest corner of the island, rose 18 feet overnight Sunday. Three confirmed deaths, and another in the Dominican Republic.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in a news conference Tuesday that he’s asking President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration for the island.
“This has been hard,” he said. “There are heavy damages and we are still evaluating their extent on the island to make sure we can attend to all the needs of our people.”
Puerto Rico wasn’t the only island nation reeling from Fiona. Nearly a million people lost running water in the nearby Dominican Republic, and thousands there were displaced and remain without electricity.
Monday, Hurricane Fiona hit the warm waters north of Hispaniola and strengthened to a major Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds before beginning its assault on the Turks and Caicos
Now, it’s heading north, toward Bermuda.
Pierluisi said Tuesday 60 percent of Puerto Ricans still don’t have running water and more than a million are still without power. Some mountain communities have been completely cut off after mudslides. About 1,200 people were still in government shelters.
Fiona brought an average of 10 to 16 inches of rain to the island, pouring more than 25 inches over the most affected areas.
Island officials said they were working hard to reestablish the electric services, sending helicopters to inspect the grid to detect trouble spots. Residents posted videos on social media of the miles-long wait at gas stations to refuel, or gas stations already sucked dry.
Across the Mona Passage in the Dominican Republic, a mirrored effort to understand the scope of the disaster was underway.
More than 12,400 Dominicans were displaced by Fiona, which whipped the island with 90 mph winds most of Monday and knocked out power for most of the nation. Electric company Distribuidora del Este said 61 percent of the system was affected.
Running water was also an issue, since Dominican officials reported that the storm destroyed nearly 60 aqueducts, leaving close to a million people without water.
Floodwaters from Fiona’s rains continued to block main highways and isolated at least two communities.
Haiti dodged much of Fiona’s wrath, as expected. Scattered rain fell on the northern region with no damages reported so far, said Jerry Chandler, the head of the Office of Civil Protection.
Hurricane Fiona spent much of Monday night and Tuesday morning slashing Turks and Caicos with 115 mph winds and heavy rains but Deputy Gov. Anya Williams said no casualties or serious injuries have yet been reported. There were about 165 people in shelters across the island chain.
Temard Butterfield, who lives on the island of Grand Turk, said residents spent “about an hour directly in the eye of the hurricane. A lot of rain and wind.”
As Fiona battered the low-lying island, Butterfield described it like “a non-stop train on the outside in the middle of thunder and lightning.”
In Mayaguana, a small, lightly populated Bahamian island in Fiona’s path, Bahamian officials planned a rescue missed to evacuate 22 residents with health risks an hour before winds were expected to pick up, Captain Stephen Russell of NEMA confirmed to the Miami Herald. Only 11 people were convinced to leave the island.
