The commander of the D.C. National Guard said it took more than three hours for senior military leaders to approve a request to send troops to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, despite a "frantic" plea from the Capitol Police chief for immediate emergency assistance.
Maj. Gen. William Walker, speaking in a Senate hearing Wednesday, said law enforcement officials as of 1:30 p.m. were watching and aware of events unfolding as a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol.
Walker appeared Wednesday alongside three intelligence and counter-terrorism experts from the FBI and departments of Defense and Homeland Security before the Senate's Homeland Security and Rules committees — the latest in a series of congressional hearings into the attacks on Congress.
"At 1:49 p.m. I received a frantic call from then-Chief of U.S. Capitol Police, Steven Sund, where he informed me that the security perimeter at the Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters," Walker said in his opening statement.
"Chief Sund, his voice cracking with emotion, indicated that there was a dire emergency on Capitol Hill and requested the immediate assistance of as many Guardsmen as I could muster," Walker said.
The hearings on Capitol security come as U.S. national law enforcement officials, including FBI Director Christoper Wray, warn that domestic extremists are intent on carrying out additional attacks after the deadly Jan. 6 riot. U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said it had intelligence that a militia group may be plotting to attack the Capitol on Thursday, a day tied to conspiracy theories about March 4 being the "true inauguration day."
Jill Sanborn, from the FBI's counterterrorism division, told Wednesday's hearing that there continues to be a "persistent and evolving" threat from anti-government, anti-authority and white supremacist actors. She warned that lone actors are particularly hard to identify before they commit acts of violence.
Walker's testimony Wednesday was one of the most anticipated, in the hopes that he could clear up discrepancy in the different accounts from other officials about what happened that day. Walker told the Senate committees that he alerted "senior leadership of the request" for backup immediately after speaking with Sund.
"The approval for Chief Sund's request would eventually come from the acting Secretary of Defense and be relayed to me by Army Senior Leaders at 5:08 p.m. — three hours and 19 minutes later. We already had Guardsmen on buses ready to move to the Capitol," Walker said.
Walker said the District of Columbia National Guard arrived at the Capitol at 5:20 p.m. and "we helped to re-establish the security perimeter at the east side of the Capitol to facilitate the resumption of the Joint Session of Congress."
"I was sickened by the violence and destruction I witnessed that fateful day and the physical and mental harm that came to the U.S. Capitol Police officers and MPD, some of whom I met with later that evening and I could see the injuries they sustained," Walker told the committee.
The Pentagon's timeline for the events of Jan. 6 was provided in Wednesday's hearing by Robert Salesses, an assistant secretary of defense, including when the D.C. National Guard was authorized to mobilize to the Capitol.
Salesses told the committees that when Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the Secretary of the Army "to request an unspecified number of additional D.C. National Guard personnel." He said it was about 10 minutes later — around 1:49 p.m. — that Sund called Walker to request immediate National Guard assistance.
Salesses said by 3:04 p.m., the acting secretary of Defense approved "full activation of the D.C. National Guard to provide support, and the Secretary of the Army directed D.C. National Guard personnel to initiate movement and full mobilization."
It took until nearly 5 p.m. to review the force's equipping and responsibilities, confer with D.C. police officials and receive the acting secretary of Defense's approval, at which point the National Guard personnel could depart the Armory for the Capitol.
He said once the approval was finally received, "we were there in 18 minutes."
Part of the questions in Wednesday's hearing focused on concern over the "optics" of having armed National Guard forces deployed at the U.S. Capitol.
Walker said this was part of the concern he heard from senior Army leadership in a Jan. 6 call that initially denied a request to deploy the National Guard.
"I was frustrated," Walker said. "I was just as stunned as everyone else on the call."
"The Army senior leaders did not think it looked good" to have uniformed guardsmen in front of the Capitol, Walker said, describing that initial call. "They further thought it would incite the crowd."
Despite Walker's testimony, Salesses told Rules Chair Amy Klobuchar that Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the Army staff director, denied ever raising "optics" as a reason not to immediately send guardsmen on Jan. 6 to respond to the mounting emergency.
"General Piatt told me yesterday, senator, that he did not use the word 'optics'," Salesses said.
Klobuchar asked Walker to respond. The National Guard commander said: "There were people in the room with me, on that call, who heard what they heard."