A couple waits for assistance in Haulover, a community 41 km south of Bilwi, in the Northern Caribbean Autonomous Region, Nicaragua, on November 28, 2020, days after the passage of Hurricane Iota. Hurricanes Eta and Iota, which hit Nicaragua on Nov. 3 and 16 respectively, left at least 200 confirmed dead and as many missing as they smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during their destructive advance across several Central American countries.