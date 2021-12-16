“Soup is a warm way of getting to know a culture and its people,” writes cookbook author Pati Jinich. She calls this vivid soup made with oysters and chipotles in adobo one of her all-time favorites.
Count us in as enthusiastic fans of the spicy-smoky base, plump oysters and soft-crisp texture, achieved with vegetables that are both pureed and left diced. A little work is rewarded for lots of punch.
The recipe, which comes from Jinich’s latest cookbook, “Treasures of the Mexican Table” (Mariner Books), is both a primer and a guide to more adventurous cooking. The preface to her throat-tickling oyster soup teaches readers to cook the oysters gently and quickly, “so they taste and feel like a seafood version of foie gras.”
Sopa de Ostion al Chipotle
(Chipotle Oyster Soup)
Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS
1½ pounds ripe tomatoes, peeled (see note)
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large white onion (12 to 14 ounces), finely chopped (about 1½ cups)
5 ribs finely chopped celery, divided (1½ cups)
5 medium carrots, finely chopped, divided (about 1½ cups)
2 large leeks, white and light green parts, well-rinsed and finely chopped (about 1½ cups), divided
5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 chipotles in adobo, finely chopped, plus 1 tablespoon of the sauce
1 dried chile de árbol, stemmed and chopped
1 pound shucked oysters (12 to 15 large) with their juices
½ teaspoon fine salt, or more to taste
1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
5 cups shrimp, chicken or vegetable broth
Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for serving
Lime wedges, for serving
STEPS
Preheat the broiler, with the rack 5 to 6 inches from the heat source. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil and place the tomatoes on top. Broil for 10 to 12 minutes, turning the tomatoes halfway through, or until charred and mushy. Remove from the oven. (Alternatively, you can roast the tomatoes on a comal or in a large skillet over medium heat, turning them every four to five minutes, until soft and singed, for about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.)
When the tomatoes are cool enough to handle, finely chop them and transfer to a 1½-quart bowl. Make sure to tip any juices from the baking sheet into the bowl.
In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, five to six minutes. Stir in two-thirds (about 1 cup) of each: celery, carrots and leeks, and cook until wilted, three to four minutes.
Clear a space in the middle of the pot and add the garlic, chipotles with the adobo sauce and chile de arbol. Cook, stirring, for one minute; then mix with the vegetables and cook for one more minute.
Add the tomatoes, the oyster juices, salt and oregano, bring to a simmer and cook until the mixture thickens a bit, six to seven minutes. Add the broth, bring to a simmer and cook until the color darkens and the soup thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let cool slightly.
Working in batches, transfer the soup to a blender and puree until smooth. Wash and dry the pot.
If you want a silky texture, place a sieve over the pot and strain the soup through it; otherwise, just return the soup to the pot. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and add the remaining half cup each of celery, carrots and leeks. Simmer until the vegetables are cooked to al dente and the soup is a little thicker, four to five minutes. Stir in the shucked oysters and any remaining juices and heat until barely cooked through, about one minute. Turn off the heat.
Ladle into soup bowls, garnish with the cilantro and offer your guests lime wedges for squeezing in the soup. Leftover soup can be refrigerated for up to three days without the oysters. Gently reheat over low heat. If planning to refrigerate the soup, consume all of the oysters and, if desired, start another batch of oysters the following day.
Note: You can substitute one (28-ounce) can of fire-roasted tomatoes for the fresh; skip the broiling step and proceed with the rest of the recipe.
Nutrition information per serving (scant 1½ cups), with vegetable broth: Calories: 165 | Total Fat: 9 g | Saturated Fat: 1 g | Cholesterol: 11 mg | Sodium: 781 mg | Carbohydrates: 19 g | Dietary Fiber: 5 g | Sugar: 8 g | Protein: 4 g.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
— Adapted from “Treasures of the Mexican Table” by Pati Jinich (Mariner Books, 2021)