BOSTON — U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., is self-quarantining after she tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the first member of the Massachusetts delegations to be officially diagnosed with the highly infectious virus.
“After repeatedly testing negative for COVID-19, I learned moments ago that I have tested positive for the virus,” Trahan, of Westford, Mass., said in a statement shared on Twitter on Thursday.
Trahan said so far she is asymptomatic.
Trahan is the first member of Massachusetts’ federal delegation to officially test positive for COVID-19, but several other members have had close calls — especially as they have been called to spend more time in Washington, D.C., of late.
Back in March, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton self-quarantined after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. Due to the lack of testing availability at the time, the congressman said he did not qualify for a test, but followed quarantine protocols anyway.
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris, tested positive for COVID-19 after being with her in the Capitol complex during the attempted insurrection. Harris’s diagnosis came one week after the siege.
The congresswoman self-quarantined following her husband’s diagnosis but Pressley never reported testing positive for the vaccine.
At least four members of Congress tested positive for COVID in the aftermath of the Capitol siege, during which several Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks while sheltering in place with colleagues, staff and reporters.
Trahan is also self-quarantining, though she said her team will “continue working fully remote” to serve Massachusetts residents.
Nearly 500,000 people in Massachusetts have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the CDC reported Thursday.
The federal agency’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that 406,024 people in Massachusetts have received the first dose of the two-shot treatment, and 83,637 people have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, for a total of 490,332.
More than 1 million total doses have been distributed to the Bay State, according to the CDC.