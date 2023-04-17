Martin Richard

Martin Richard, 8, seen in this Facebook photo, died in the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013. Richard was waiting to give his runner father a hug at the finish line and was named as one of three Boston Marathon bombing victims.

 Whitehotpix / Zuma Press/TNS

BOSTON — Ten years after the Boston Marathon bombing, friends of Martin Richard, an 8-year-old boy who was killed that day, are gearing up to run the marathon in his honor today — a day that has always been very difficult for them.

