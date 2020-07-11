COLUMBIA, S.C. — Protesters demonstrating against Confederate monument supporters at the S.C. State House say a driver passing by pointed a gun at them Friday morning.
The incident occurred as different groups gathered at the State House on the five-year anniversary of the Confederate flag’s removal from the State House grounds.
Protesters were standing on the median in the middle of Gervais Street across from the State House waving signs at passing cars when they got into a confrontation with a driver at the Main Street stoplight.
Protester Kamison Burgess told The State the driver “pulled up sticking his middle finger out.”
“He stopped in the middle of the road at the green light and said, ‘All lives matter,’ ” Burgess said. “One of the girls, she was explaining, ‘Yes, all lives matter, but they can’t matter at the moment until Black lives matter.’
“At that point in time, he drove up a little more, the light was still green, and he started fidgeting around inside his car, and he pointed a gun out at us.”
— The State (Columbia, S.C.)