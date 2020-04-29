AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced a plan on Tuesday to gradually reopen Maine’s economy effective May 1, beginning with allowing businesses to reopen provided that they adhere to certain physical distancing measures.
Maine joins a dozen other states that have started to ease social distancing measures in some way, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The first stage of the plan continues the governor’s earlier prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people as well as the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers returning to Maine.
The plan allows some businesses, such as hair salons and other personal services, to reopen while working with the Department of Economic and Community Development on “practical, reasonable, evidence-informed safety protocols.” It outlines additional restrictions that might be lifted in stages over the summer provided that case counts remain low, though Mills anticipates that restrictions on key Maine industries such as lodging could continue into July or August.
The governor’s announcement comes a day after the Portland city council voted to extend the city’s stay at home order through May 18. Cumberland County has been hit hardest by the virus, accounting for 45 percent of total cases in the state as well as nearly half of deaths.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,040 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maine, though only 404 were active cases, the lowest figure since April 12. Hospitalizations have been declining. The 33 currently hospitalized patients on Tuesday were the lowest total since the state began releasing daily figures on April 10. But 51 have died from the virus in Maine, with half of deaths associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which remain a concern for the state.
Mills barred restaurants from dine-in service in mid-March and shut down all nonessential businesses, such as salons, casinos and gyms, a week later. The stay-at-home order, issued on March 31, allows people to leave home to go to essential jobs or purchase necessities, as well as exercise outside so long as they stay six feet away from others, but bans other travel.
The governor’s orders have largely received support from business leaders in the state, such as the Maine Chamber of Commerce, but have been the subject of pushback in recent weeks. Hundreds of mostly conservative protesters also convened at the Blaine House last week to voice displeasure with the restrictions.
