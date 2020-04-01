AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced a statewide stay-at-home order starting Thursday, restricting Mainers’ movement and activities as health officials attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Maine residents will be prohibited from travelling outside of their homes for all but “essential personal activities.” Those essential activities include: grocery shopping, obtaining medical care or medication, providing care to another person or livestock, engaging in outdoor exercise or walking a pet, travelling to and from a child care facility, or commuting to and from work for an essential job.
The order is slated to last until April 30 but may be shortened or lengthened, depending on the coronavirus situation in the state. Maine had 303 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus as of Tuesday as well as five deaths, including two new deaths.
During a press conference, Mills said “more action is necessary” on top of the school closures, prohibitions on social gatherings, restrictions on non-essential businesses and closures of many state parks and beaches already in effect.
“These are no ordinary times ... but these are times when extraordinary actions are required, so today I am taking the most aggressive action yet,” Mills said. The governor bluntly warned that Maine will see more illnesses and deaths from coronavirus but that residents must heed precautions now “because saving lives will depend on all of us.”
In addition to directing Mainers to stay at home, Mills ordered all schools to remain closed until May 1. Responding to the influx of non-Maine residents to the state — particularly in coastal areas with larger numbers of second homes — Mills ordered anyone entering the state or returning to Maine from other locations to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“For those people who come to Maine, however, my message is clear, you cannot escape the virus by coming here. And while you are here, you are obviously subject to the laws, protocols and orders of the state of Maine,” Mills said. “Our health facilities may soon be overcrowded or overwhelmed. If you get sick or if you are sick, treatment may be scarce or even unavailable to you.”
Maine was the last state in New England to impose a statewide stay-at-home order and one of the last states in the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic region.
Mills announced the stay-at-home order on the same day that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced two additional deaths from COVID-19 and that the number of confirmed cases had surpassed 300. That is more then double the confirmed cases from one week earlier.
Five people have now died in Maine from the COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus, a statistic that health officials expect will climb as the virus continues to spread in the state. There were 303 confirmed cases statewide as of Tuesday, an increase of 28 since Monday.
Both of the new fatalities were identified as women in their 80s, one from Kennebec County and one from York County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. MaineGeneral Health said one of the deaths occurred at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.
“All of us at Maine CDC offer the friends and family members of both of these individuals our deepest condolences in this time of grief,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said at the opening of his daily briefing in Augusta on the coronavirus pandemic.