PORTLAND, Maine — Astronaut Jessica Meir made history Friday morning when she stepped out of the International Space Station for the first all-female spacewalk.
Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch became the first all-woman team of astronauts to do a spacewalk together. Meir, who grew up in Caribou, Maine, has dreamed about going to space since she was 5 and wrote in her senior yearbook that her future plan was to go on a spacewalk.
The two astronauts, also close friends, spent several hours patiently removing and then replacing a battery system while tethered to the outside of the space station as it orbited the earth. The entire operation is being streamed on the web, including the conversation between the astronauts and views from their helmet cams showing the delicate work.
The spacewalk officially began at 6:38 a.m. Friday, 12 minutes ahead of schedule. Meir and Koch came out of the space station’s hatch just after 7:45 a.m. By about 11 a.m. the pair had replaced the battery charge-discharge unit and had begun testing the replacement part.
Meir is the 15th woman and 228th person to walk in space. This is the third spacewalk for Koch, who has already logged 20 hours and 31 minutes on spacewalks. NASA says spacewalks are among the most physically demanding tasks that astronauts undertake while in space.When NASA started its live coverage, Meir and Koch were already in their spacesuits and beginning the safety checks and depressurization of the airlock before the start of the spacewalk. Once those were complete, they switched their spacesuits to battery power, marking the beginning of the spacewalk, according to NASA.
“Jessica and Christina, we are so proud of you and will be waiting for you in a few hours when you get home,” astronaut Andrew Morgan told his fellow space stations residents minutes before the walk began.