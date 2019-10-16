PORTLAND, Maine — Astronaut Jessica Meir will have to wait an extra day or two for her first spacewalk.
The Caribou, Maine, native had been scheduled for a spacewalk today, but will instead go out the hatch of the International Space Station on Thursday or Friday as part of the first all-female spacewalk, NASA announced Tuesday.
Meir, who arrived at the space station on Sept. 25, had been scheduled for a spacewalk with astronaut Andrew Morgan to continue work to upgrade the power system on the orbiting laboratory.
NASA officials said in a blog post that the change was necessary to replace a power controller that failed last weekend. Station managers decided to postpone previously scheduled spacewalks to install new batteries in order to replace the faulty unit known as a Battery Charge/Discharge Unit.
The station’s overall power supply fed by four sets of batteries and solar arrays remains sufficient for all operations and has no impact on the crew’s safety or ongoing laboratory experiments, according to NASA. However, the failure of the power unit does prevent the new lithium-ion battery installed earlier this month from providing additional station power.
Meir is also scheduled for an Oct. 25 spacewalk with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency.
— Portland Press Herald