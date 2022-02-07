Ashley Bryan, a longtime artist and resident of coastal Maine who as a soldier survived D-Day in France during World War II and overcame racism to become a well-known children’s book author and illustrator, has died.
Bryan, who has lived on the offshore island of Islesford since the mid-1980s, died Friday in Texas, where he had been staying with relatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 98 years old.
“The world has lost a wonderful person,” Bryan’s family of nieces and nephews said Friday evening. “In our lives there have been few people as special. His joy of discovery, invention, learning and community has had a profound impact on us all.”
Bryan began studying and pursuing art as a calling in his teen years, and over the course of his 80-year career earned a national reputation as an illustrator of children’s books, some by other writers and some he wrote himself, often re-telling African folktales he had heard as a child.
He received Coretta Scott King awards for several of his books, among them “Beat the Story Drum: Pum-Pum,” a series of Nigerian folktales illustrated with woodcut prints, and “Beautiful Blackbird,” a Zambian folktale illustrated in paper collage. In 2017, he received Coretta Scott King honors and a Newbery Honor for “Freedom Over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life.”
He received the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award and the Virginia Hamilton Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2008, he was named a Literary Lion by the New York Public Library along with renowned writers Edward Albee, Nora Ephron and Salman Rushdie.