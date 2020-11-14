The course of true love never did run smooth. Nor does the business of love.
The first half of the year wasn’t good for dating apps. Living under stay-at-home orders, singletons weren’t spending more money on technology to help them find romance. There was little point, with many date spots — bars, restaurants and cinemas — closed.
But as the lockdowns eased over the summer, the search for love or something like it resumed with vigor. Match Group Inc., the parent company of Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, enjoyed a record $84 million sales increase in the three months through August, as it added 1.1 million subscribers. With social-distancing measures in place, dating apps became one of the best options for meeting new people.
A second wave of the virus and the ensuing shelter-in-place measures will likely dampen growth for the rest of the year. After the 16 percent third-quarter sales increase, growth probably won’t exceed 2 percent for the rest of the year, Match said on Wednesday. That still beats previous analyst expectations.
Even as it predicts lower growth, the company is finding ways to ensure its existing subscribers keep paying for its apps. Tinder, which accounts for more than half of Match’s revenue, is rolling out a new video-chat service, dubbed Face to Face, which lets would-be paramours have a virtual date.
Match went through a breakup of its own this year. The firm was spun out from IAC/InterActive Corp. in July in a complicated transaction that resulted in Match transferring much of its cash to the parent company, which owned more than 80 percent of the stock. The deal left Match with a sizable net debt pile representing more than four times Ebitda, an earnings measure.
Match’s ability to grow Ebitda more quickly than revenue, as it did in the third quarter, should provide some relief to investors. Chief Executive Officer Shar Dubey seems focused on keeping homebound love seekers paying for the premium product, and the revenue bump over the summer hints at the bonanza that might be in store once lockdowns ease again.
Love in the time of pandemic might not be a brilliant business. But love immediately after it looks promising.