Time for a new paperback? Here are five fresh-off-the-press possibilities — a little mystery heavy (hey, it’s almost fall), but something for everyone:
“Snow” by John Banville (Hanover Square Press, $16.99)
For years, the Irish novelist Banville has written a series of crackling mystery novels under the name of Benjamin Black — but this whodunit, set in 1950s Ireland, is under his own name. By whatever name, “Snow” is a gripping, classic read. “Banville is one of the great stylists of fiction in English and ‘Snow’ allows the limpid cadences of his prose free rein,” wrote New York Times reviewer William Boyd, calling the book “an entertainment, perhaps, but a superbly rich and sophisticated one.”
“The Less Dead” by Denise Mina (Little, Brown, $16.99)
The very prolific Mina, a Scot who pens tough, witty crime fiction, returns with a stand-alone tale of a Glasgow doctor trying to solve her birth mother’s murder. In a starred review, Kirkus Reviews called it “a bold and bracing twist on the fallen-woman-as-victim story.”
“What Are You Going Through” by Sigrid Nunez (Penguin, $17)
Nunez’s new book was described by NPR’s Heller McAlpin as “a worthy follow-up” to “The Friend” — “a companion piece, if you will — that considers the comforts and emotional risks of a different sort of companionship.” The book, which follows a woman helping a friend end her life, encompasses great sadness but isn’t grim, McAlpin wrote, adding, “Nunez has written another deeply humane reminder of the great solace of both companionship and literature.”
“The Divine Miss Marble: A Life of Tennis, Fame, and Mystery” by Robert Weintraub (Penguin, $18)
For those in need of a biography, this one — of tennis great Alice Marble — sounds potentially diverting. A champion in the late 1930s, Marble had a fascinating life that also encompassed writing for DC Comics, hanging out with Hollywood stars, fighting for racial equity in the tennis world, and (just maybe) a stint as a spy in World War II. “It’s a dreamy, indomitable life worth reading about,” wrote Washington Post reviewer Liz Robbins, “as today’s tennis tries to return to form.”
“White Ivy” by Susie Yang (Simon & Schuster, $17)
Ivy, the novel’s central character, is the daughter of Chinese immigrants fascinated by the world that her old-money boyfriend, Gideon, shows her. “’White Ivy’ is in many ways a cold, clinical book,” Los Angeles Times reviewer Noah Berlatsky wrote. “But just as romance has to understand the potential for sadness, the resolutely anti-romantic Yang knows you need a dollop of romance if you want to break your readers’ hearts.”