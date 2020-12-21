PORTSMOUTH — As Moderna receives approval to start distributing its COVID-19 vaccine, Lonza Biologics says it is on target to fulfill its part in the production of 100 million doses of the vaccine a year.
“Our target is to produce 100 million doses of mRNA-1273 per year, per production line. Lonza Portsmouth has one mRNA-1273 production line,” said Lonza spokesman Glenn Myers. The other production line is at the Lonza facility in Visp, Switzerland.
Lonza is responsible for making mRNA-1273, then shipping it to a separate location for what’s called “fill and finish,” the process of actually filling vials with vaccine and finishing the process of packaging the medicine for distribution.
“From a manufacturing perspective, the active ingredient — or drug substance, which Lonza is responsible for producing — is shipped frozen to Moderna’s fill and finish partners who manufacture the next stage of the vaccine,” said Myers.
In addition to Lonza, Moderna has partnered with other entities in the manufacture, packaging and distribution of its vaccine, the second to receive Food and Drug Administration for widespread use through the United States.
While Moderna has its own plant in Norwood, Massachusetts, it has a commitment from Catalent, Inc. for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of the vaccine at Catalent’s biologics facility in Bloomington, Indiana.
In addition, medical supply company McKesson will obtain the doses from Moderna for packaging and distribution to 3,285 sites across the country, Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for President Donald Trump’s vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, told reporters earlier this week.
FedEx and UPS will then be responsible for sending the doses to their final locations, he added.
The mRNA for which Lonza is responsible is a so-called messenger ribonucleic acid. Once the vaccine shot is given, this particular mRNA is coded to trigger the immune system to attack the COVID-19 virus, if it ever enters the body. The Moderna vaccine requires two shots, given about a month apart.
The mNRA-1273 is specific to Moderna.
Last week, the FDA approved distribution of the vaccine from Pfizer — also an mRNA known as BNT162b2.
The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit before it is administered.
The Moderna vaccine has to be kept at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Asked if this presented any special challenge to Lonza, Myers said, “The shipping of the frozen drug substance from Lonza to Moderna’s fill-and-finish partners has not presented any special challenges for us. We arrange this for many other customer products and have an established supply chain with logistics partners who specialize in cold storage.”
How much of the Moderna vaccine is coming to New Hampshire is unknown as this time.
The state received its first allotment of 12,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week for frontline medical staffers.
More doses are expected to arrive weekly, with an estimated 37,000 coming this week from both Pfizer and Moderna.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., received an online briefing Dec. 4 on the vaccine production, which started with small batches in July then ramped up in September.
“I applaud Lonza’s tireless and remarkable efforts to help ensure that this vaccine is available and ready for distribution as soon as possible,” said Shaheen. “As it approaches regulatory approval by the Food and Drug Administration, I’m committed to working with Lonza, Moderna and state officials to ensure they have the resources they need to ramp up vaccine production and create a robust, well-prepared distribution chain that will ensure every Granite Stater can be vaccinated.”
The FDA approved the Moderna vaccine late Friday.
A poll by the Survey Center at the University of New Hampshire in Durham shows that a majority of Granite Staters plan to get a vaccine.
According to the poll, 42 percent say they will almost certainly get the vaccine, while 19 percent said they probably would. The survey center said 10 percent say they probably will not get the vaccine, while 21 percent said they certainly would not. Eight percent were unsure.
According to the pollsters, Granite Staters who voted for Joe Biden for president are 84 percent more likely to get a vaccine, while voters for Donald Trump are 36 more likely to get the vaccine.