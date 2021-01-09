Some people could eat soup every day — long for it — and rave about the latest soup recipe they’ve discovered. For others, soup is a seasonal thing, an occasional dish, and the occasion is usually because it’s cold outside.
This one-pot version of loaded baked potato soup, adapted from Eating Well, comes together in about 40 minutes.
It’s simple. You fry a couple of slices of bacon. Set that aside. Then fry a little onion and garlic in the bacon fat. Next, dice the potatoes and add them and broth to the pot, then simmer until the potatoes are tender.
You can make a chunky soup by removing and mashing half of the potatoes and then returning them to the pot. Or, if you prefer a smooth soup, use an immersion blender to puree the potatoes in the pan. Or transfer the potato mixture, in batches, if necessary, to a blender and puree.
To add creaminess, stir in a little sour cream and cheese.
Ladle the soup into bowls and top it with crumbled bacon, more grated cheese and a sprinkling of chives or scallions.
To make a vegetarian version of this soup, omit the bacon or use plant-based bacon and swap in a vegetable broth.
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Total time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 slices bacon
½ cup (4 ounces) chopped white or yellow onion
2 large garlic cloves, minced or grated, about 1 tablespoon
1½ pounds russet potatoes (2 to 3 medium), peeled and diced
4 cups no-salt chicken or vegetable low-sodium chicken broth
½ cup reduced-fat sour cream
½ cup (4 ounces) shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese, divided
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
¼ cup snipped fresh chives or finely chopped scallion greens, for serving
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
¼ teaspoon kosher salt (optional)
STEPS
Set a paper towel-lined plate or a rack near the stove. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the bacon and cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, four to five minutes. Transfer to the prepared plate to drain, leaving the oil and bacon drippings in the pan.
Add the onion to the pan and cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about three minutes. Add the potatoes and broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer about half the potatoes to a bowl and mash until almost smooth but still a little chunky. Return the potatoes to the pan along with the sour cream, one-quarter cup of the cheese and the pepper.
Cook, stirring, until the cheese is melted and the soup is heated through, about two minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning, if needed.
Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with crumbled bacon, the remaining cheese and the chives or scallion greens, and serve. Makes about 6½ cups of soup. Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to three days.
Nutrition | Calories: 449; Total Fat: 29 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 54 mg; Sodium: 316 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 15 g.