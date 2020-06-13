This recipe turns traditional Greek lemon potatoes — with their tangy brightness, creamy insides and browned outsides — into a complete, healthful vegetarian meal with the addition of crisp green beans, meaty butter beans (or any white bean) and a sprinkle of briny feta cheese. It also makes a lovely side dish for grilled or roasted fish, poultry or meat.
LEMON POTATOES WITH BEANS AND FETA
Total time: 50 minutes
Servings: four to six
Ingredients
5 medium Yukon Gold potatoes (1 ¼ to 1½ pounds), unpeeled and quartered lengthwise into wedges
¼ cup olive oil
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1½ large lemons)
1/3 cup water
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
8 ounces green beans, or haricots verts, trimmed
1 (15-ounce) can butter beans or another white bean, such as cannellini, drained and rinsed
1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese (2 ounces)
Steps
Position a baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.
Place the potatoes into a 9- by 13-inch rimmed baking dish. Pour the oil, lemon juice and water over the potatoes and sprinkle them with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Transfer to the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Using tongs, flip the potatoes and return them to the oven to roast 15 to 20 minutes more, until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork and browned in spots.
Add the green beans, butter beans, oregano, pepper and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt to the dish with the potatoes and toss to combine and to coat the beans with the remaining oil in the pan. Return the dish to the oven for about 8 minutes, or until the green beans are crisp-tender. Sprinkle with the feta cheese and serve.
Nutrition (based on 6 servings) | Calories: 245; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 7 mg; Sodium: 297 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 6 g.
Krieger is a registered dietitian, nutritionist and author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.” She blogs and offers a weekly newsletter at www.elliekrieger.com.