A bright, zesty lemon pudding makes a lovely coda to any meal, but topped with a quick blueberry whipped cream, it becomes a festive dessert. Because the pudding must be made a few hours in advance of serving, it is an ideal last course to prepare for a dinner party. A few minutes before it’s time for dessert, make the whipped cream, stir some blueberry compote into it, dollop and serve.
Lemon Pudding With Blueberry Whipped Cream
Total time: 40 minutes, plus 4 hours chilling time
Servings: 4 to 6
INGREDIENTS
For the lemon pudding:
2 medium lemons (about 8½ ounces)
¾ cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2½ cups whole milk
2 large egg yolks, at room temperature
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
For the blueberry topping:
¼ cup plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided
¼ cup water
1 cup fresh blueberries
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 medium juicy lemon)
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup heavy cream
STEPS
Make the lemon pudding: Using a rasp grater, finely zest the lemons; you should get 2 to 2 ½ tablespoons. Juice the lemons to get one-quarter cup of juice and set aside.
In a medium heavy-bottomed pot, combine the lemon zest with the sugar and, with your fingertips, rub the two together until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Whisk in the cornstarch and salt; then slowly whisk in the milk.
Set the pot over medium-high heat and whisk constantly. The mixture should start to thicken shortly before boiling. Once it does, cook until it is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, one to two minutes; then remove from the heat.
In a large measuring cup or medium heatproof bowl with a kitchen towel underneath, whisk the egg yolks just to break them up. Using a ladle in one hand and a whisk in the other, slowly drizzle the hot milk mixture into the eggs, whisking continuously to prevent eggs from cooking and clumping. Gradually incorporate about half of the milk mixture; then pour the egg yolk mixture into the pot and whisk to combine. Slowly whisk in the lemon juice and butter until the butter is melted and the mixture is uniform.
Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain the pudding back into the measuring cup, pressing on the solids with a rubber spatula. Evenly divide the pudding among four 8-ounce ramekins or coffee mugs and cover each with small saucers. Refrigerate for at least four hours and up to one day.
Make the blueberry topping: In a small pot over high heat, combine a quarter cup of sugar with the water and heat, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved.
Add the blueberries, lemon juice and salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring with a heatproof rubber spatula, until the blueberries burst open and the mixture thickens to a jelly-like consistency. Remove from the heat, let cool for a few minutes and then scrape into a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours and up to one day.
When ready to serve, in a medium bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium speed, or with a whisk, whip the heavy cream with the remaining teaspoon of sugar until soft peaks form, gradually increasing the speed to high, about two to three minutes for the hand-held mixer. Pour in half of the blueberry compote, and using a rubber spatula, gently fold to make blue streaks.
Remove the pudding from the refrigerator and top each with a dollop of the blueberry whipped cream, followed by dollops of the remaining blueberry compote, and serve.
The pudding can be refrigerated for up to two days, though it’s best made the day it’s to be served. The blueberry compote can be refrigerated for up to two weeks. The whipped cream is best made right before serving.
Nutrition per serving (one half cup pudding), based on six: Calories: 416; Total Fat: 23 g; Saturated Fat: 14 g; Cholesterol: 136 mg; Sodium: 202 mg; Carbohydrates: 49 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 42 g; Protein: 5 g.