Every year most of us hit that period where the heat crosses over from hot to oppressive, and we know the tough season for our plants has arrived.
In much of the country it arrived early, and there is one plant that if it could talk would say, “What heat?” This plant is Lemon Coral sedum, and its botanical name, sedum mexicanum, gives clear indication from where its rugged nature derives.
The lime green, soft succulent, needle-like foliage becomes a “look at me beacon” in the landscape. Its habit is mounding, compact and will compete on your list of toughest plants you have ever grown, reaching 10 inches tall with a 14-inch spread.
Lemon Coral sedum will be a rock-solid perennial in zones 7-11 and among the best buys for your garden dollar when purchased as an annual in zones 6 and colder. Lemon Coral also makes a great container mix for other succulents grown indoors.
Succulents like Lemon Coral are persevering summer performers because they store moisture in their roots, leaves and stems. Drought-like conditions can wreak havoc on most container-grown plants, but not succulents. In fact, the arch enemy will be too much water or inferior drainage. They are low maintenance in that they require very little fertilizer and no constant deadheading.
Whether you plant a cool-season container, one for the scorching temperatures that lie ahead or in the landscape, the soil must drain freely, as soggy soil usually proves fatal. Planting in containers is much the same as planting in the landscape. Place all of your plants with the top of the root ball even with the soil line.
Lemon Coral sedum offered by Proven Winners has won Top Performer Awards in Michigan to Perfect Score all Season at Penn State. It won in the heat and high humidity at Mississippi State Trials as well. If your landscape or mixed containers look tired and need a pick me up then let Lemon Coral sedum be among your first choices.
Norman Winter is a horticulturalist, garden speaker and author. Follow him on Facebook @NormanWinterTheGardenGuy.