This nourishing meal in a bowl is as cozy and comforting as the softest flannel PJs. Leek and dill lend a delightfully different, aromatic flavor, but you could substitute onion and/or parsley or thyme, if need be.
Split-Pea Soup
With Leeks and Dill
Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Servings: 6
INGREDIENTS
Several large sprigs fresh dill (about a half medium bunch), plus more for optional garnish
1 bay leaf
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large leek, white and light green parts only, washed well and chopped
1 medium carrot (about 2 ounces), diced
2 ribs celery, diced
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 pound dried green split peas , rinsed and picked over for stones
8 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
STEPS
Tie the dill, reserving a few sprigs for garnish if desired, and bay leaf together with kitchen twine.
In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the leek, carrot and celery and one-quarter teaspoon each of the salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened, about five minutes. Stir in the split peas, then add the broth, herb bundle, the remaining three-quarters teaspoon salt and one-quarter teaspoon pepper and bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the peas have lost their shape and the soup looks creamy, about one hour and 15 minutes. Remove the herb bundle, taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Sprinkle with the reserved dill, if using. The soup can be refrigerated for up to four days. It will thicken as it sits, so add broth or water as needed when reheating.
Nutrition | Calories: 325; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 310 mg; Carbohydrates: 53 g; Dietary Fiber: 16 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 24 g.