Another baby formula recall is chipping away at supply as shortages that spiked last year still plague almost 2 million Americans.
Reckitt on Monday said it was voluntarily recalling about 145,000 cans of its Enfamil Prosobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in light of a potential cross-contamination with bacteria.
The company was acting out of an “abundance of caution,” it said in a press release. The supply of concern was limited to 12.9 oz containers manufactured between August and September of last year. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported and product samples tested negative for the bacteria, according to the company’s statement.
The recall comes after a yearlong scramble by parents and caregivers to find formula for their infants. After Abbott Laboratories issued a recall for powdered formula made at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility last February, shortages spiked to as much at 90 percent in certain metro areas and 70 percent nationwide. (The company is facing multiple investigations for the incident.)
